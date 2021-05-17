PRIA announces new CEO

The Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) has appointed Louise Harland-Cox (pictured above) as its new CEO following a six-month recruitment process. Harland-Cox has more than 20 years of experience within membership organisations in Australia and the UK and is an expert in bringing industry professionals together to create value for members. She has worked across industries including financial services, charities, medical education, and agriculture.

Her unique exposure to a range of industries is said to provide her an edge with addressing the challenges of PRIA’s members, with direct and relevant experience in the spaces that members operate in. Her skills include organisational strategy, service delivery, and collaborative instincts. In her new role, she will be looking to implement a data-driven approach to communication and engagement.

“The PRIA represents such a wealth of history and experience in the PR and communications field”, said Harland-Cox. “I’m thrilled to be leading the organisation at such a pivotal time for the industry and look forward to building upon such a rich heritage to create outstanding value for our members”.

