Teamspirit names first managing director

In her new role, Tojeiro – who has worked at the agency for 21 years – will be responsible for growing the business around digital, creative and marketing, Teamspirit said. She will work alongside Adam Smith, managing director of the PR business, continue to report to chief executive Kirsty Maxey, and sit on the Teamspirit group board. Tojeiro was most recently director, client services.

Samantha Turner, who also held that role, has been promoted to head of client services. In addition, client services director Jim Poulter has been given responsibility for business development. Both join the group board.

Maxey said: “I am incredibly proud of our team, and the new structure we are announcing today is testament to the true talent we have at Teamspirit. As part of our commitment to transform the world of work, we are relocating into our new office space in Victoria, which will enable all our team to enjoy hybrid working – fostering even greater collaboration across our senior teams.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Montserrat for over 20 years and I know first-hand just how much clients value her expertise and the exceptional service level she and her team provide. Sam has also been instrumental in shaping the client services team into how it looks today, truly transforming the services we offer our clients. I know Montserrat, together with Adam, will continue to drive our new business growth and produce award-winning work for our clients.”

During her time at Teamspirit Tojeiro has worked with clients including Alliance Trust, Aviva, Barclays, Investec, KPMG, Legal & General, MetLife, Tilney Smith & Williamson and Wealthtime. The agency said she has also played a central role in devising its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and young talent programme.

Tojeiro said: “Having worked at Teamspirit for most of my career, I truly feel we have one of, if not the, best, most creative and dedicated teams, and I am thrilled to accept my new role in leading them."

Teamspirit, which is part of Chime, reported revenue of £7.7m in 2020, down 11 per cent on the previous year, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. It employed 71 people at the year-end.