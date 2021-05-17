Airbus appoints UK consultancy to strategic comms brief

The Airbus brief includes corporate communications, campaign support, ESG activation and issues management.

Powerscourt has worked with aerospace business since 2015, helping the group work through the challenges presented by Brexit, the impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector and Airbus’ work in the area of sustainable aviation.

Airbus is a major commercial aerospace business in the UK, and supplier of large aircraft to the RAF. It has a workforce in excess of 10,500 across 25 sites in the UK, operating in three divisions: Airbus Commercial, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space.

Powerscourt head of industrials James White said: “Powerscourt has a very strong relationship with Airbus, built up over many years, and we look forward to continuing to advise the business in order to build on the progress we have made to date, working with the team to communicate Airbus’ industry-leading position on a variety of key areas.”