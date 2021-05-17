Milk & Honey PR hires Ketchum veteran for New York opening

Cohen (pictured) - who joins as partner and CEO, North America - spent 17 years at Ketchum in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Brussels, and New York, where he was latterly partner and managing director, energy & industry. For the past six months he has worked at comms agency Prospect Strategies in New York as principal.

The North America move is Milk & Honey's second overseas venture, after opening an APAC office in Sydney in 2019.

Launched in January 2017 by former Hudson Sandler MD Kirsty Leighton, London-based Milk & Honey grew revenue 48 per cent last year to and made 16 hires, taking its total workforce to 31. UK revenue in 2020 was £1.4m.

Leighton said: “Paul brings deep experience in the US and global markets and a thoughtful, intellectual approach to PR that is rare in our industry. With clients and prospects increasingly asking for our services in America and around the world, it became evident that we needed to expand and add an office in New York. We’re excited to bring Paul on board to drive the market expansion forward and further our cross-border capabilities.”

Cohen said: “I’m thrilled to join Milk & Honey and extend their meteoric growth to new markets. I’ve been so impressed with Kirsty and her team, not only for their great client work but also for their insistence on running the firm the right way. This is an exciting opportunity to bring my experience to an organisation committed to working smarter, more efficiently, and delivering an unequalled client experience.”