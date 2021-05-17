One Green Bean opens office in Europe

One Green Bean (OGB) will open its doors in the Dutch capital with a foundation team of five, led by business director Sophie Nicholson.

PRWeek understands the OGB Amsterdam foundation team will comprise two local hires and three staff moving across from its London office. OGB London’s managing director, James Thomlinson, will broaden his UK remit to oversee OGB Amsterdam, but Nicholson will run the office locally.

The Amsterdam office joins OGB Sydney, which was established in 2007 and now has a team of 60, and OGB London, which launched in 2015 and is 50 people strong.

OGB founder and ECB Kat Thomas told PRWeek the decision to open in Amsterdam has been in the pipeline for several years, motivated by its role as a creative hub in Europe, as well as demand from global and European clients to execute on a local level on the continent. These clients include Hotels.com, Vodafone Smart Tech, Nestlé and Cereal Partners Worldwide.

The office will also enable OGB to provide “on-the-ground strategic and client service support” for Strongbow’s global digital and social remit, which has been handled by the London agency since 2016.

“Our Amsterdam office will ensure we remain plugged firmly into Europe in the post-Brexit landscape, offering a global perspective coupled with a deep understanding of local nuances and news agendas,” Thomas said. “Amsterdam is a standout creative and cultural hub; it was a natural next step for us and an exciting one for our clients and team.”

Thomas said she was “proud” to provide an opportunity to promote a woman into a leadership role. Nicholson is one of the agency’s top performers and has worked in its Sydney and London offices prior to being given the keys to its Amsterdam base.

She said: “One Green Bean is a champion of ambition, for the agency, its clients and its team. Having experienced its unique creative culture in both Sydney and London, I’m very proud to be building our presence in Amsterdam, which will share the same values and spirit of entrepreneurship.

"Building on what’s always shaped our work, creativity that drives conversation will be at the heart of everything we do.”

In marking the move to Amsterdam, OGB has revealed a new brand identity to position itself as a “Big Little Agency” that offers clients “the unrivalled commitment to creativity and agility of a boutique operation, combined with the reach, reliability and rigor of a global network”. Its positioning across all markets is 'Creativity that powers Conversation'.

The Havas Worldwide PR agency reported a strong year of double-digit growth in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.