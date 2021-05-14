IQ 360 adds senior counselors John Onoda, Steve Astle

HONOLULU: Communications industry veterans John Onoda and Steve Astle joined consultancy iQ 360 as principals at the start of this month.

They are co-leading the development of the business communications consulting practice, operating out of the San Francisco Bay area.

Working for the Honolulu-based agency, Onoda and Astle will manage staff with assignments involving reputation risk; environmental, social and governance; organizational change; culture; and brand.

Immediate projects include producing an ESG report and narrative for the CEO of a holding company that owns energy and financial services businesses; advising a cleantech business accelerator on ways to increase its global influence; and providing strategic counsel to leadership of a fund focused on low-carbon technologies.

From 2000 to 2002, Onoda served as the chief communications officer of Charles Schwab. He also held executive positions in communications at Visa, General Motors and Levi Strauss. For 15 years, Onoda was a senior counselor at FleishmanHillard.

In 2018, the Arthur W. Page Center honored him with a Larry Foster Award for Integrity in Public Communications. Onoda was also elected to the 2016 class of the PRWeek Hall of Fame. He has served on boards and is a board member of the U.S.-Japan Council.

“Having led corporate communications functions at several companies, I know that solutions need to reflect a client company’s culture, business model and political realities,” he said. “Just drawing on my own experience, a labor problem at Levi’s would require a very different response from a labor problem at General Motors or at Charles Schwab.”

IQ 360 is a communications consultancy with services including marketing, content and creative services and teams in Honolulu, San Francisco, New York and Washington, DC.

Astle is vice chair of the Stanford Alumni Consulting Team management board and serves on the TEDxMarin advisory board. He has worked as a comms executive at Text100 and FICO and was SVP, partner and co-chair of the global technology practice at FleishmanHillard.

Both Astle and Onoda have worked at Gagen MacDonald.

Astle said that his formal education is in social sciences and business and his professional experiences span issues management, corporate comms and digital transformation. He noted that he draws upon these disciplines to serve companies grappling with challenges.