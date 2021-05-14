Ketchum ups Jamey Peters to chief client operations officer for North America

DALLAS: Ketchum has promoted Jamey Peters to the newly created role of chief client operations officer for North America.

Peters will oversee client operations, experience and excellence in the region. He will report to North America president Neera Chaudhary and work in partnership with Michael O'Brien, global president of client experience.

Tasked with engaging Ketchum's industry and specialty communications services, Peters will streamline the firm's consultancy framework to boost client satisfaction.

"We want to double down and ensure that our clients receive the best experience and excellence," Peters said. "It's not only putting the best talents on their business, but also ensuring they are receiving high satisfaction engagement and we're really driving to help them achieve their business goals through communications support."

Peters was chosen for the role because of his commitment to client excellence and his ability to onboard new engagements and nurture long-standing client relationships, Chaudhary said.

"[Peters] has been a client leader for many years for Ketchum across various industries," she said. "He speaks their language, he understands their pain points, he pinpoints unforeseen opportunities and he expertly builds and develops teams to deliver the outstanding client service Ketchum is known for."

In addition to his new role, Peters will continue as partner and MD, overseeing Ketchum's automotive, energy and manufacturing; retail; financial and professional services; and travel, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Peters joined Ketchum in 2004 as VP of media relations and has held several leadership roles, including overseeing operations in Dallas, Atlanta and Raleigh prior to the firm's 2018 shift to a single P&L in North America.

Before Ketchum, Peters worked in the energy field, first doing media relations at Georgia Power and then managing media and employee relations at Mirant. He started his career doing PR for the American Red Cross.

