Truthify wins patent for emotion-optimized tech

ALEXANDRIA, VA: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Truthify a patent for its emotion-optimized advertising technology.

Called Emotion-Optimized Journeys, the platform analyzes consumer emotions as they watch video content. It uses artificial intelligence to determine their reaction and offers a follow-up action.

"If a viewer shows happiness or surprise in response to a particular moment in a video, the viewer might be directed to a 'donate now' page, while if disgust is shown, the viewer could be routed elsewhere, or the content adjusted," the company said in a statement.

Emotion AI can capture seven emotional reactions. The user, whether content creators or advertisers, can choose journeys based on these reactions. The aim is to increase conversions and post-viewing engagement by providing calls to action that are more relevant to the viewer. According to Truthify, pilots showed conversion rates reaching 81%.

The technology addresses privacy concerns, the company said. It does not use facial recognition technology, nor are consumers' actions recorded. Consumers must opt-in for Emotion AI to be used, and it is in compliance with GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act. It must also be authenticated when in use, meaning that it is bot-proof.

Emotion-Optimized Journeys can be employed on both mobile and web.