Muck Rack expands database to include newsletter authors

NEW YORK: Muck Rack added newsletter journalists to its media lists this week.

The company made the change in response to how traditional media outlets and journalists have branched out to newsletter formats.

“Now with the rise of independent journalists and writers who have created thriving newsletters that carry a lot of influence, we saw the need to help our customers reach out to and manage their relationships with newsletter writers,” said Muck Rack CEO Gregory Galant.

Contacts include journalists such as those working on The Financial Times’ specialized newsletters that are behind paywalls, as well as authors who publish on platforms such as Substack and Ghost. Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s Air Mail and Axios alum Casey Newton’s Platformer are high-profile examples of prominent journalists focusing on newsletters.

Muck Rack’s update also includes newsletters published or distributed on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Medium.

However, the company’s focus remains on journalistic editorial content, weeding out corporate marketing or internal company bulletins.

Muck Rack uses technology to gather and comb through information from the internet, using editorial judgment to cull lists. It also creates free profiles for journalists, aggregating their work. By looking up newsletter authors, PR professionals can read their articles, understand the topics they cover and personalize pitches.

Galant said that communications pros use Muck Rack not only as a media database to communicate with journalists, but also to monitor news and create data-backed reports to show the value of their work.

“The media is always changing. Newsletters are the big thing we see with shifts that PR professionals need to keep up with,” said Galant. “Now they have to take newsletters seriously and build relationships with newsletter authors the same way they did with traditional journalists.”

In 2011, Muck Rack launched with a database of media outlet journalists, bloggers, freelancers and editors. In 2019, it included TV and radio broadcasters and producers and expanded to podcasters last year and has added several features since.