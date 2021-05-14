Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

New this morning: Dentsu International had what it called an “encouraging” Q1, with organic revenue down 3.5% in the unit that contains the network’s non-Japanese agencies. Revenue declined 2.4% for the holding company as a whole. Dentsu International’s worst performance was in the Americas.



It’s been barely more than a week since Jen Psaki told David Axelrod that she’s only planning to serve as White House press secretary for about a year, and the race to replace her has already begun. Possible successors include Biden administration aides Symone Sanders, subject of an interesting recent Washington Post profile, Karine Jean-Pierre and Kate Bedingfield, as well as State Department spokesman Ned Price and Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, according to Politico.

Luxury appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero Group, parent of the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove brands, has hired Hunter as its PR AOR in the U.S. after a long RFP process. The brands are looking to take advantage of trends such as consumers investing in their homes as they put the MDC Partners firm in charge of trade and consumer PR, influencer engagement and social media management, among other duties.

Check out this week's edition of The PR Week Podcast with special guest Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer at GLAAD. He talks about improving diversity not just in entertainment but also in paid media, as well as top executive moves at Ketchum, Apple and Cisco.

