Pitch Update: Häagen-Dazs, Halfords, Doddl, Genie, Bicester Village and more

New independent creative agency, Capture Communications, has been hired as the retained Häagen-Dazs’ UK consumer PR agency.

Motoring, camping and cycling retailer Halfords has appointed Good Relations to lead on consumer PR across the group’s retail, autocentres and mobile expert divisions, following a competitive pitch.

Talent management software firm Genie has hired Common Industry as its retained PR agency to drive brand awareness and growth. Common Industry will provide strategic communications for the London-based startup and report directly to co-founders Nicky Badenoch and Nick Grime.

Ready10 has been appointed by First Give, the charitable action initiative for schools, to drive awareness of the programme and support the charity as it rolls out across more than 200 secondary schools nationwide.

British beauty challenger-brand business Brand Architekts Group has appointed ScienceMagic.Inc to lead the comms strategy across its consumer brands portfolio. The agency has also won a brief to lead comms for Bicester Village, including a programme of comms activity and a proactive press office service in the UK.

Fitness, outdoor and wellbeing specialist agency ADPR has won a brief to deliver Hyperice’s PR and partnership activity across the UK and Ireland. Hyperice provides sports recovery technology to Totthenham Hotspur among others.

Leeds-based ilk Agency has been appointed by children’s cutlery brand Doddl to refine and strengthen existing brand concepts and develop a new ecommerce site as well as a paid advertising strategy.

Tigerbond has won three lifestyle accounts: SOSU by Suzanne Jackson and Dripping Gold; high-end home fragrance brand O by Olfacto; and the NHS-approved wellbeing app Thrive.

BeautyPro has appointed Maven as its communications agency. Maven’s scope of work will include multichannel campaign content creation, a proactive and reactive press function, and influencer relations. The agency’s remit will include BeautyPro, men’s brand Barber Pro, and corporate brand support.

Buy-to-let lender Keystone Property Finance has hired financial services communications consultancy MRM. The brief is to assist Keystone Property Finance’s expansion and client acquisition plans through proactive and reactive PR and communications.

Mixology Communications has added three new accounts to its client portfolio: healthcare tech provider Inventive Health, payments tech firm MultiPay Global Solutions, and face-mask manufacturer Henosis Masks.

Sagacity, a leading data solutions provider, has appointed b2b technology PR and content agency Spark Communications to manage its PR programme. Spark will develop creative campaigns and written content, help the company define its PR and content strategy, and handle UK media relations.

DTW has won new UK clients in the membership bodies sector, including the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the Environmental Services Association and the High Court Enforcement Officers Association.