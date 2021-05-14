Movers & Shakers: HBO, Mayor of London, Sanofi, H+K, Porter Novelli and more

Cavendish Advocacy has promoted Gareth Morgan to managing director, with Alex Challoner stepping back. Cavendish Advocacy was acquired by BECG in July 2020 with Challoner overseeing its integration into the BECG group.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who won a second term in office at the weekend, has promoted Sarah Brown to become his director of comms.

Communications agency Brazil has promoted Laura Cullinane to managing director. She joined in 2020 as an associate board director and will work alongside CEO Joshua Van Raalte in the leadership team. The agency reported 40 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 2021.

HBO Max EMEA has appointed Richard Lambert as communications director. He joins from live sports streaming service DAZN, where he was head of corporate communications.

Pharma giant Sanofi Pasteur has poached Eleanor Duff from AstraZeneca to become its head of global comms.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Aurelien Raspiengeas as head of corporate in France. Raspiengeas was most recently in charge of innovation, international accounts and new business at strategic communications agency Aequitas Global in London.

Porter Novelli has hired Sarah Shilling, chief marketing officer at Fever and Nelson Bostock owner Unlimited Group, to a new role overseeing growth across EMEA.

Katie Gibson has joined Sorted Communications as their new communications manager.

Lucky North has hired Jennifer Ogden as account manager and promoted senior account executive Jenny Marston to a similar role.

Healthcare agency ZPB Associates has appointed three NHS executives as senior advisors, including the health service’s former COO, Sir Neil McKay.

Perspectus Global, formerly Ginger Research, has hired Mark Speed as an associate consultant. He is an ex-partner of Mori, joint managing director of IFF Research and recently worked at xSpeediency.

Clark Health Communications founder Jeremy Clark has named Siân Hurst to succeed him as managing director, while he has taken the title of chairman of the agency he founded in 2011.