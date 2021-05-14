Häagen-Dazs hires new consumer PR agency

Capture Communications will work with Häagen-Dazs to execute upcoming product launches and activity this summer, which will be underpinned by the above-the-line campaign the brand has just launched.

Amelia Clark, co-founder and communications director at Capture Communications, said: “We’re extremely excited to be working with such an iconic global brand. Häagen-Dazs has come a long way since it began in 1960, and we can’t wait to take the brand to the next level.”

The agency was launched six months ago by co-founder and managing director Saskia Leuchars, who previously worked at Bacchus Agency, where she grew and led the Diageo Reserve portfolio. Clark joined the team shortly after its launch.

Capture Communications delivers and executes integrated campaigns to build brand awareness and deliver brand fame through creative and strategic thinking.

The agency's roster include several FMCG brands, Nichols-owned Feel Good Drinks, and NGOs such as Tusk Conservation.



