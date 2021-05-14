The PRWeekly podcast: M&A market in PR 'heating up' | Local election winners & losers | What journos think about PR

The local, Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections have been largely hailed as a victory for the Conservatives and SNP, but much has been made of Labour infighting and communications since the results were revealed.

Inflect Partners founder Emily Wallace and Cicero/AMO associate director Sonia Khan join The PRWeekly to analyse the results and discuss why the Conservative's campaign is resonating in former Labour strongholds, and what next for Labour.

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington and news editor Arvind Hickman also look at why the M&A market is heating up for PR firms.

The pair then discuss what journalists think really about PR and current media relations practices, after a study found journalists do not want to be “relentlessly chased”. John offers a defence for some PR practices.