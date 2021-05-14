'Bloody hell, isn’t it brilliant?' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Subway x Kurupt FM

I’m not sure how but People Just Do Nothing completely passed me by, so when a colleague suggested this as a hit I was slightly bemused by the marriage of a high street sandwich chain and a West London Pirate Radio Station.

Some frantic Googling later and bloody hell, isn’t it brilliant? If you consider the sheer number of brands trying to get cut through for the return to indoor dining, this is Subway’s (and Taylor Herring’s) mic drop moment. The tone is perfect, the execution true to the series’ roots whilst working hard for the Subway brand, and the in-store experience will definitely smash any footfall KPIs. Love.

If anyone needs me I’ll be watching the last five series and eating a veggie sub.

ITV: Drama vs Reality

If ITV does two things well its Drama and Reality TV (and news, in case my mate on the news desk reads this). The temptation would be to do targeted audience advertising (drama for the oldies, reality TV for the youths etc.) but instead it's smooshed them both together in this frankly fantastic ad that plays into the universally acknowledged truth that those that can, act, and those that can’t, do reality TV.

It’s fun, it’s a bit silly, and crucially it highlights there’s more to ITV drama than Poirot. Apparently there’s more to come on different channels – can’t wait to see what’s in store for Snapchat and TikTok.

MISSES

Resident Evil Village Launch

Before we get into the misses, there are no real misses this week but as this is called ‘hits and misses’, here we are. Just know it was hard to pick them. First on the miss list is the werewolf chalked onto the hillside in Somerset to mark the release of Resident Evil Village. Now, as non-gamer I’m not the target audience, and if the brief was ‘get coverage for the launch’ it’s done its job (and it lights up at night, how cool is that?). But beyond a photo moment it doesn’t do anything and I’m not sure it would even get a Resident Evil fan excited, so for that reason it’s a miss for me.

Pubs named after dads

West Berkshire Brewery is offering the chance to rename a London pub in your dad’s honor for Father’s Day. Again it does its job – there’s coverage – but I think it could work harder to be more inclusive and reflective of the diverse range of families and dads out there, so for that reason it’s a miss.

