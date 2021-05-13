Will Wingstop’s social media manager get fired or promoted for ‘horny’ tweets? Twitter users weigh in

Has Wingstop’s social media manager gone too far?

Wingstop got into a sexual innuendo-laden public conversation with Twitter user @kaykookiedough on Wednesday night. Some parts of the conversation were definitely NSFW.

all you have to do is open your mouth — Wingstop �� (@wingstop) May 12, 2021

The shocking exchange instantly got Wingstop trending on Twitter, with some of the platform’s users wondering if the social media manager would be fired or promoted. The social media manager does not seem worried.

promotion �� — Wingstop �� (@wingstop) May 13, 2021

Here's what other people on Twitter are saying:

I'm in PR & the answer is BOTH. Don't promote; don't fire. Horrible idea. Risk 100% NOT worth taking, but paid off (with Wingstop's target consumers). #wingstop will 100% get backlash from feminists and lefty whiners/virtue signalers but the vast majority will laugh & buy. https://t.co/zMlEsnWX6n — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) May 13, 2021

If @Wingstop corp is smart, promoted.



A whole lotta free advertising this morning. — Scott Jackson (@ScottJacksonEsq) May 13, 2021

if he got fired that's a huge L on wingstop — Shazam�� (@fadeshazam) May 13, 2021

I just ordered 10 wings and seasoned fries from @wingstop because of this thread that I normally wouldn't have ordered so this person gotta get promoted https://t.co/S4tkNfwXcu — Zain Motani (@ZainMotani) May 13, 2021

Dammmmmnnnnnn whoever runs wingstop account needs a MF Raise������ https://t.co/sXZ9FGq8Yy — Thalia���� (@Thalia23X) May 13, 2021

How does this man still have a job pic.twitter.com/cZncjvhSFf — Ben (@bwk940) May 13, 2021

Who ever run the @wingstop Twitter gotta chill���� pic.twitter.com/a68D6IU4e5 — Giannis Burner (@TheFreakBurner) May 12, 2021