Will Wingstop’s social media manager get fired or promoted for ‘horny’ tweets? Twitter users weigh in

Added 57 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Was Wingstop’s public flirtation with a Twitter user harmless or way too spicy?

Blog

Has Wingstop’s social media manager gone too far? 

Wingstop got into a sexual innuendo-laden public conversation with Twitter user @kaykookiedough on Wednesday night. Some parts of the conversation were definitely NSFW.

The shocking exchange instantly got Wingstop trending on Twitter, with some of the platform’s users wondering if the social media manager would be fired or promoted. The social media manager does not seem worried.

Here's what other people on Twitter are saying:

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters