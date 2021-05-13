The PR Week: 5.14.2021: Rich Ferraro, GLAAD

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Rich Ferraro, CCO at GLAAD.

Podcast topics:

0:44 - Ferraro talks about P&G’s The Visibility Project, the importance of intersectionality in advertising, how brands can promote more inclusive offerings and more

15:59 - Ketchum's Rob Flaherty retires

19:37 - The all-you-can-drink milkshakes activation at IHOP, courtesy of Adam Sandler

22:31 - Massachusetts sues Publicis Health over its work for Purdue Pharma during the opioid epidemic

25:31 - Remembering the life of veteran PR pro Julian Read, who briefed the press after the Kennedy assassination

27:45 - Tech sector people moves with new comms leads at Apple and Cisco