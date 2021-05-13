Hunter named PR AOR for Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove luxury appliance brands

MADISON, WI: Luxury appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero Group, parent of the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove brands, has hired Hunter as its PR AOR in the U.S.

The company picked Hunter after an extensive review that started in December 2020. The MDC Partners firm started working with Sub-Zero Group at the start of this month.

“We knew these were our people; the fact that they took the time to get to know us as people and as professionals,” said Hunter CEO Grace Leong.

Sub-Zero Group is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. The Sub-Zero brand manufactures refrigeration, freezer and wine-storage products; Wolf makes residential cooking appliances such as ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment; and Cove manufactures dishwashers.

Hunter, with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, is leading trade and consumer PR, influencer engagement and social media community management as well as other earned and owned media activities for the company.

“High-end home sales, renovations, first-time buyers and the retreat to the suburbs and all those trends that the pandemic caused are a tremendous opportunity for the No. 1 brand in luxury refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing,” said Leong. “There has never been a time when more homeowners want to invest in their home and bring in the best brands and products that perform as well as look beautiful and increase the value of the home.”

Hunter is helping Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove to “lean into that moment,” she added, showing consumers that the brands have a place in their homes.

Sub-Zero Group senior director of marketing Brian Jones said that Hunter’s “creativity, energy and expertise will build our business and further our iconic brands, Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.”

Hunter home and lifestyle practice leader and SVP Elizabeth Mitolo is leading a team of 12 staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

The incumbent agency was The Richards Group and its PR, public affairs, cause branding, and issues management practice, Richards Partners.

Jones thanked Richards Partners for its “many years of service to our company and we wish their team members well.”

A Richards Group representative declined comment.

Hunter posted a 30% global increase in revenue last year to $31.7 million, including a 32% increase in the U.S. to $30.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.