Edelman restructures U.S. corporate practice

NEW YORK: Edelman has restructured its U.S. corporate practice into seven national lines of business: corporate reputation, employee experience, business transformation, business marketing, digital corporate, social impact and sustainability and crisis.

Edelman said it is projecting double-digit growth this year in the following areas: business transformation (17%), business marketing (15%), employee experience (11%) and social impact and sustainability (10%).

“We have reimagined our corporate practice and built it around the emerging client needs that are driving the growth we are experiencing,” said Jim O’Leary, global corporate practice chair. “With the exception of employee experience, which previously existed, all of the rest of the [units] have been newly created as lines of business to meet increasing client demands in these areas.”

O’Leary aid the firm’s growth in these areas reflects that clients clients are relying on Edelman “to help them navigate crisis situations, go through business transformations, modernize their comms function through comms tech and help organizations navigate the complexities associated with the role that businesses are expected to play in society.”

The employee experience unit is led by Cydney Roach; business transformation is led by Adam Gerstein; crisis is headed by Steve Behm and business marketing is helmed by Joe Kingsbury; digital corporate is headed by Chris Gee and social impact and sustainability is led by Alex Heath.

To support the practice’s new structure, Edelman has named four sub-regional leaders for the Western, Central, New York and Washington, DC, regions for its national corporate reputation team. They will also coordinate across all of the corporate specialties for their regions.

Chuck Kaiser will lead corporate for the Western region, which includes Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. Within the San Francisco Bay Area hub, Jim Prosser, MD of corporate affairs and advisory services for its U.S. Western region, will leave the firm in a few weeks to pursue a new opportunity. Prosser declined to share his new role.

With Prosser’s departure, Kierstan DeLong has been appointed as EVP and group head of Bay Area corporate.

In the Pacific Northwest, Edelman is seeking a corporate leader, while Erik Moser is the interim leader. Meanwhile, Lee Alman is leading Los Angeles corporate.

In the Central region, which incorporates Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Austin, Sheila Mulligan is corporate lead. The leadership team in the South will include Amy Salloum in Atlanta, Brooke Taylor in Dallas and Will Crain in Austin.

Andrea Hagelgans is leading corporate in the New York region; and Ryan Kuntz, who was recently named Edelman’s GM of corporate affairs and advisory services in Washington, DC, leads corporate for the firm’s DC region.

All of the corporate business unit leaders are reporting to O’Leary.