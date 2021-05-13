SRAX creates online community for investors

Financial technology company SRAX is creating an online community for investors.

The Sequire Investor Community will serve as both an information hub and interactive environment, with the aim of connecting millions of investors. There will be a range of live and on-demand events and industry specific conferences on the platform.

The company also plans to provide resources and educational components, including masterclasses and newsletters on topics such as technical and fundamental investing. Industry experts, traders and analysts can work in partnership with SRAX to develop the content.

SRAX intends for this community to serve as an accessible hub for investors, allowing easy access to news, networking, events and masterclasses.

To lead the creation of the Sequire Investor Community, SRAX has hired Morgan-Lea Fogg to serve as community development manager.

SRAX also has an SaaS platform called Sequire, which provides data and insights for publicly traded companies. The platform allows companies to track investor behavior to enable better engagement of current and prospective investors.