PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Agency: LATAM

Founded only six years ago, Sherlock Communications has established itself in the PR and communications world as a trailblazer in Latin America, from its headquarters in São Paulo.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



The Covid-19 pandemic affected every walk of life, and the industry Sherlock had fought so hard to establish themselves in was no different. However, the agency went from strength to strength, winning nearly 50 new clients, including brands such as Betfair, Kelloggs, the Mayo Clinic and realme. It also retained 90% of its non-events business, replacing the revenue lost as events revenue vanished by growing digital, media and technical offerings.

While other agencies had to cut wages and workforce, Sherlock grew its team by 10% to 55, the continuation of rapid growth beyond LATAM, breaking into North America, Europe and even Australia.

Sherlock boasts a 98% staff retention rate, in large part due to an employee-first culture in which flexibility and learning are key values - staff are provided with unrestricted leave, unlimited opportunities to work from home and complimentary foreign-language classes.

The stellar progress of Sherlock Communications is increasingly being noticed globally across the industry, as it won 22 international awards in 2020. A win in this category is a step up from a High Commendation last year, while Sherlock has also picked up two more HCs tonight.

Judge's comment:

“The most notable things about this superb agency are their culture and commitment to its people. They have a clear dedication to their local community and their analytical approach.”

Highly Commended

LLYC

Madrid-based, and a winner of the Best Agency in Europe category tonight, more than half of LLYC’s 600 professionals are based in Latin America. The agency, formerly known as Llorente y Cuenca, provided services to more than 340 clients across the region last year, ranging from small businesses to multinational, as well as contributing to good causes through its pro bono arm Fundación LLYC.

Shortlisted

Agora Public Affairs and Strategic Communications

Porter Novelli