PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Campaign: LATAM

Itaú Unibanco, the largest private bank in Brazil, announced a donation of R$1bn (US$185m) to help combat Covid-19 and its socio-economic impacts across Brazil.

This gave birth to Todos pela Saúde (‘All for Health’), an initiative to help battle the pandemic through awareness campaigns, PPE delivered to public hospitals and investments in research, testing and vaccinations.

Brazilian music icons Roberto Carlos and Ivete Sangalo were enlisted to help, and creative activiations included covering nose and mouth of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue with a face mask, which achieved coverage in the LA Times, CNN, NBC, Reuters and The Guardian as well as Brazilian national television.

The campaign was mentioned 3,000 times in media in both its native country and across the globe, including a primetime full feature story in the most-watched broadcast news show in Brazil, aired by national channel TV Globo. Social content got significant engagement, with nearly eight million views on an educational video featuring popular Brazilian singers Ivete Sangalo and Luan Santana.

The campaign, which involved 20m masks being given to the public, and 120m pieces of PPE delivered to hospitals, also set a precedent for other organisations to make masks mandatory across Brazil.

“This was a comprehensive campaign in a critical time of need, it brought energy, optimism and hope during such a trying time. High impact, powerful campaign and impressive quality throughout.”

