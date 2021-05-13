Mayor of London appoints comms chief

Sarah Brown is one of three women appointed by Sadiq Khan to be among his most senior advisers, along with Felicity Appleby, director for political and public affairs, and Ali Picton, director of operations.

Brown replaces outgoing director of comms Paddy Hennessy – a regular entrant in PRWeek’s Power Book list of the 10 most senior political comms operatives.

She will lead on a media, comms and marketing strategy that reflects the objectives of the mayor and the Greater London Authority’s (GLA). She will also act as Khan’s official spokesperson and advise him on media and comms issues.

This is an extremely challenging time for our city and our country, and comms will play a vital role in supporting our city’s safe recovery. Sarah Brown, director of comms for Sadiq Khan and the GLA

Career path

Brown joined the GLA in 2016 to become Khan’s deputy director of comms and served as his comms chief during the mayor’s recent re-election campaign.

Before City Hall, Brown worked in comms roles for the Labour Party, government and in Parliament, and she is reputed to have a good relationship with journalists.

Commenting on her new job, Brown told PRWeek that Khan would use his second term to build bridges between London’s different communities.

She said: “I’m delighted to take on this role and help Sadiq to realise his vision of a better and brighter future for everyone who calls this amazing, diverse city home.

“This is an extremely challenging time for our city and our country, and communications will play a vital role in supporting our city’s safe recovery – providing crucial public health messaging and encouraging Londoners and people from across the UK to safely enjoy all our city has to offer.”





