PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomer: Ellie Chatterton, BCW

Chatterton has shown immense creative talent at BCW, which she joined in 2019. Highlights include her ‘hunger monster’ idea for Aldi’s action on UK poverty - the video featuring Marcus Rashford has been viewed over 1.9m times and secured more than 580 pieces of media coverage. Her idea to use Hive products to connect NHS workers to loved ones during the pandemic was successfully pitched to Centrica for its Hive x NHS Missing Moments campaign.

Nominator says: “Ellie's thrown herself into cultural life at the agency and become key in BCW's creative fire power”

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Definitely the variety of work. Not to be a cliché but they’re right when they say that every day is different. It’s not just the range of great clients, projects and industries that I’ve had a chance to work across, but the comms sector as a whole is constantly evolving and forever keeping me on my toes.

There’s also no better feeling than landing a great piece of coverage or launching a campaign for a client and seeing the tangible impact that this then has. It’s what keeps us going.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That I’m more creative than I thought I was. Covid has allowed me the opportunity to work on different projects in different ways than I normally would and has given me the space to think and really go wild with my ideas. Saying that, I’ve also learnt that I’m 100% a people person and have massively missed the office and colleagues. I feed off the energy of those around me and no number of virtual meetings can replicate the creativity that comes from brainstorming in person.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

There’s nothing like the unbound opinions of the public on Twitter to drive great insights and monitor perceptions of clients. So many of my pitch ideas have started as nuggets of ‘wisdom’ shared by others on the platform.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully no longer working 4ft from my bed.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

As an industry, PR has always been adaptive, but I think the pandemic has introduced new levels and benefits of flexibility that I believe will stick around. Not only do we have more freedom to work where and how we want (as long as we have a laptop and a good internet connection) but we’re also seeing flexibility bleeding into the work that we do. Increasingly clients are opening up to new approaches, platforms, and strategies that they would never previously have considered.