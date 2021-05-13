PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomer: Titilope Ogunnaike, Four Communications

A champion of race equality and diversity, since joining Four last June, Ogunnaike has led “Four BAME”, a staff-led group promoting ethnic equality and diversity. She was a key driver in delivering Four’s Race Equality Pledge, with associated targets for representation. Ogunnaike also consults on strategies for clients around racial equality, including the high profile Mayflower 400 Anniversary in September 2020.

Nominator says: “It is clear that her head and her heart work in perfect harmony”

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Definitely the range of different clients I get to work with, it keeps things very interesting and there’s always something new to learn or a challenge to face. I also love the feeling you get when you secure coverage or an opportunity for a client that’s a huge win.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

Being productive makes me feel good. I was on furlough for almost three months so that was a challenge as I had complete control on how I structured my day but also the limitation of not really being able to do that much because everything was shut. I had to set myself different challenges every few weeks, so one day I would be upcycling clothes and cleaning the conservatory roof, the next turning my porch into a local food donation drop off point.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Even though my relationship with it is very love and hate I have to say Twitter. Partially for finding out news that isn’t covered by mainstream outlets, definitely to hear a range of different voices and opinions, but mainly for the memes.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

Radio. The radio in my house is on 24/7, there are a lot of different voices on radio and I always end up listening to something I would have never actively tuned into. I think it’s very easy to create an echo chambers of your own beliefs and I have found that radio is well positioned to challenge my thoughts and opinions and also just introduce you to new ideas.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I need to see more diversity in the industry - not just in junior roles but in leadership and senior positions. I think organisations like Taylor Bennett Foundation, BME PR Pros and The Blueprint are really doing incredibly important work and taking action to change the landscape of PR and the communications industry.