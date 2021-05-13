PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomer: Cora Bolger, Syneos Health Communications

Described by Syneos as a highly valued member of the team, Bolher has won praise for her huge enthusiasm to get involved in agency initiatives within and beyond her day-to-day accounts. Among her client achievements, she developed 'Stories of Hope', an outreach project for the 'trying to conceive' community hit with IVF centre closures. It resulted in 12 major bloggers participation, significant increase in followers, and heart-warming community feedback.

Nominator says: “Cora is a true ambassador, not only for Syneos Health, but for her clients and the industry as a whole”

What’s your favourite thing about working in PR?

It has to be the variety. No day is ever the same, and importantly, every day there is something new to learn - it’s safe to say that there is seldom a dull moment! Whether it’s researching new trends and insights, networking, or reacting to news, there’s no chance of ever getting bored.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

I have learned that I’m an adaptable person, and that change is often a good thing. From remote working, to adapting to a virtual communication style, the past twelve months have been full of change and constant adaptation. It has had a positive impact on my overall perspective and attitude to work, and life in general.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

Going virtual has been one of the biggest changes. Having to take a different approach to events, campaigns and congresses has totally changed the landscape of our activities. However, it has shown it has its benefits too, by changing who you can work with, and when. Going virtual has made it easier to bring people together from all over the world to participate in meetings, advisory boards and workshops.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Instagram is definitely my go-to. I’m a visual person and so I find this form of content most enjoyable to engage with. I’ve recently been paying attention to the features which Instagram are rolling out. From Reels, to interactive stickers, to toggling likes on/off, I think Instagram as a platform demonstrates impressive flexibility, reinventing themselves to continue engaging with their audiences and adapting to keep up with competitors.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I aspire to be a positive role model, and make an impact by setting standards which are both meaningful and inspirational. I’ve been lucky so far in my career to work with some amazing leaders, and so developing into a great manager and leading by example is definitely something which I’m looking forward to.