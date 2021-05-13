Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Bully Pulpit Interactive has hired Bradley Akubuiro as a partner. He will help to build out the agency’s Midwest presence and spearhead integrated strategic comms projects as co-lead of the Chicago office. Most recently, Akubuiro was Boeing’s chief spokesperson and senior director of global media relations. PRWeek has all the details on Akubuiro’s new role.

How New York City is promoting its “reawakening.” Last month, after more than a year of permanent and temporary closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NYC & Company launched a campaign to signal the city's comeback. NYC & Company EVP of global communications Chris Heywood shared with PRWeek the strategy and tactics behind the NYC Reawakens campaign, along with results. Check out the full case study here.

Apple has fired an employee following backlash. Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook product manager on the ad targeting team who was recently hired for an unspecified role at Apple, has lost his job after more than 2,000 staffers signed a petition calling for an investigation into his hiring. Martínez authored the book Chaos Monkeys, in which he expressed misogynistic views on women. An Apple spokesperson told The Verge that the company strives to create a workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. “Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here,” the spokesperson added.

Tesla has “suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin,” out of concern over “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday night. Following Musk’s announcement, the price of Bitcoin nosedived. On Thursday morning, Bitcoin was down 12% to $49,300. Meanwhile, Ethereum lost 14% and Dogecoin dropped nearly 20%.

Wingstop’s social media manager is getting flirty on Twitter. Wingstop got into a sexual innuendo-laden public conversation with Twitter user @kaykookiedough on Wednesday night, who then made a TikTok video explaining that she “flirted her way into free Wingstop.” The exchange had some Twitter users wondering if the social media manager will be fired or promoted. The social media manager seems pretty confident it will be the latter.