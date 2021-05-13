PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomer: Danielle Hilaire, Lansons

Hilaire re-joined Lansons in 2019, nine years after a brief internship, and has clocked up multiple achievements. She co-founded the Lansons Diversity Group, and has helped develop agency policy. She organised a virtual events programme for the group, which saw twice the attendees and engagement versus other Lansons events. Hilaire has been an integral member of two successful pitch teams - one client has chosen her creative concept as its lead campaign for the year.

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

I love helping clients with creative campaigns. It’s satisfying helping them to evolve their brand, purpose and even broaden their reach. It inspires me to continue building my own profile and my talented peers who also need uplifting.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

It’s hard to switch off during busy or intense periods – especially working from home.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

I’ve learnt just how resilient I am and that I miss being a social butterfly. I love meeting new people and (used to) regularly attend events by myself.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

The pandemic has challenged the industry to listen to the public and be truly empathetic. We’ve pushed clients to be more charitable, sensitive, and inclusive. Maintaining this humanity is expected and will be make or break for brands.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter has been my go-to for a decade now. I love it because it’s the most representative of real people and their conversations. There’s not much room for aesthetic or a façade.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

Radio - the mother of podcasts is raw and for the people. I grew up listening to pirate stations where small communities were able to connect and share stories which mattered most to them. It’s even made a comeback with stations like No Signal, which was a global hit during lockdown.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

My career is nothing if not eclectic, because I’ve allowed myself to explore even the craziest opportunities. Regardless, by 30 I want to continue creating impactful campaigns – both personally and professionally.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

In life – Rihanna as she’s conquered every role she’s ever had; from musician to government ambassador to beauty mogul. In PR – Elizabeth Bananuka. She founded the BME PR Pros conference, which was the first time I felt like I really belonged in PR. She created a safe space that was nurturing and necessary. I’m very grateful for that.