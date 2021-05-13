Which PR and comms professionals were successful in the 2021 elections?

Among them, 11 PR and comms professionals were elected to office. PRWeek rounds up the winners:

Lisa Townsend, Conservative police and crime commissioner for Surrey

Townsend, a former director at WA communications and now the Institute of Directors’ lead for media and comms, won convincingly in Surrey, with a majority of more than 4,000 over her Lib Dem rival.

John Cope, Conservative councillor, Elmbridge Council

Cope, who is director of policy and public affairs for UCAS, won the seat of Walton South with more than 300 votes over the nearest challenger.

Chantelle de Villiers, Conservative councillor, Milton Keynes City Council

De Villiers is the external affairs adviser at the British Retail Consortium. She won her Statonbury ward seat with more than 2,000 votes to spare.

Joseph Baum, Conservative councillor, Chesham Town Council

Baum, an account director at Curtin & Co, was elected as a councillor in the Townsend ward. He is one of three members of staff at the agency to win office

Nick Prescot, Conservative councillor, Runnymede Council

Prescot, an associate director at Curtin & Co, was re-elected to the Englefield Green West ward with nearly 550 votes.

Paul Harvey, Conservative councillor, Basingstoke and Deane Council

Harvey, a director at Curtin & Co, was re-elected in the Norden ward of the council with just over 1,000 votes.

Tristan Robinson, Conservative councillor, Basingstoke and Deane Council

Robinson, who is head of external affairs for property developer Thakeham, was also returned to office as a councillor and cabinet member for homes and families.

Nathan Parsad, Conservative councillor, Sawbridgeworth Town Council

Parsad, a director at Concilio who specialises in public affairs around the built environment, won his seat convincingly, with nearly three times as many votes as his nearest rival.

Alex Bright, Conservative councillor, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Bright, an account manager at Kanda Communications, won Southchurch ward with a convincing majority and was re-elected to the council.

Shaista Aziz, Labour councillor, Oxford City Council

Aziz, who is head of media and comms at Solace Womens Aid charity, won Rose Hill and Iffley ward with double the votes of her nearest rival in the poll.

Holly Whitbread, Conservative councillor, Epping Forest District Council

Whitbread is external comms manager at the Confederation of Paper Industries. She was returned to the Epping Lindsey and Thornwood Common ward and is the cabinet member for housing and community services.





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com