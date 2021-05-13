HBO Max hires EMEA comms director

Richard Lambert (above) will be responsible for HBO Max’s corporate and internal comms across the EMEA region ahead of the launch of the WarnerMedia-owned subscription streaming service in Europe.

He reports to HBO Max EMEA head of PR and communications Tom Nielsen.

Lambert has more than 15 years of experience, including senior comms roles at Discovery and DAZN.

At DAZN, he was responsible for corporate communications as the platform launched in more than 200 countries and territories, and acquired broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League in Germany, Serie A in Italy and Formula One in Spain. At Discovery, he worked on the Winter Olympics for Eurosport.

HBO Max launched in the US last year and is expected to launch in Latin America and Europe this year.