PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best PR Professional: Asia-Pacific

Jenny Tear’s communications leadership is underpinned by a commitment to lead ‘from Asia, for Asia’. A champion both of local talent, and of Asia Pacific on the global stage, in 2020 she successfully led a 32-strong team to enhance Janssen’s corporate reputation and support region-wide business growth.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



This was in the face of huge challenges posed by Covid-19, both on internal and external fronts. Jenny led on delivering timely and empathetic communications to staff, and hosting virtual events and wellbeing programmes designed. She also ran media training for Janssen’s regional leaders in support of Covid-19 vaccine messages, and secured tier one media interviews across all Asia Pacific markets.

Her ‘from Asia, for Asia’ approach led to the addition of seven full-time employees to her team, plus salary increases for others, as well as producing reports for global leadership on the complexities of the region’s media and stakeholder relations. She achieved a 91% favourability rating in the year’s global employee survey from her team.

Other external communication highlights included a youth-focused campaign around tuberculosis in collaboration with MTV Staying Alive Foundation, after which the Indian Government purchases 61,000 courses of a Janssen medicine; a collaboration between patient organisations and the fashion industry to develop clothing for people with psoriasis and reduce stigma around the condition; and a patient voice and medical opinion-led campaign which ultimately led to a record number of Janssen medicines being included on China’s National Reimbursement Drug List.

Judge's comment:

“The 91% internal favourability rating speaks volumes about her leadership and quality of work - an impressive, inspiring individual, driving Janssen forward in a complicated, strained political and social ecosystem.”