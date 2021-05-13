PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Agency: Europe (outside UK)

Known as Llorente y Cuenca until 2019, LLYC’s European operations in Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon are now supplemented by a growing Americas business with 13 offices in 11 countries including the US.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



LLYC’s office in home country Spain and neighbouring Portugal together employ nearly 250 of the company’s 600 global staff, and served 321 clients in Europe in 2020, including high-profile companies such as Aldi, Bayer, FC Barcelona, Mercedes Benz and Netflix.

Through its charitable arm Fundación LLYC, 12 good causes and public projects were given significant pro bono comms support. Europe accounted for just under half of the firm’s global fee income of €44.1m. While that figure represents a single-digit drop on 2019, which was a record-breaking year for LLYC, the agency still registered strong profits and did not have to resort to workforce restructuring.

With Spain one of the first European countries to be hit badly by Covid-19, LLYC concentrated its efforts on helping clients to face the challenges created by the pandemic, pulling together 13 task forces, while solutions were deployed through a total of 18 service offerings covering everything from data and analytics to talent engagement.

For the seventh consecutive year, LLYC was recognised as one of Spain’s 100 best companies to work for as ranked by magazine Actualidad Económica in 2020. It also continued its acquisitions, buying public affairs specialist Diplolicy and investing in public advocacy firm beBarlet, both of which are based in Spain.

Judge's comment:

“A strong entry, delivering impressive results for the business and clients - clearly a well-run and robust agency with a phenomenal and stable roster, and thought leadership aplenty.”

Highly Commended

M3 Communications Group

Bulgaria-based M3 Communications did not lay of a single employee due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and despite all the challenges, added new clients including satellite company Gilat and financial services firm Euronet, while not losing a single client from an impressive roster including L’Oreal, Danone, Shell, Turkish Airlines and FedEx. M3 was also a founding signatory of Bulgaria’s first diversity charter, and celebrated 20 years of its partnership with Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Shortlisted

EM

Wachsman