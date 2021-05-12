Purple Strategies hires H+K alum Nick Driver as research director

WASHINGTON: Purple Strategies has appointed Nick Driver as a research director, effective May 4.

Driver joins Purple’s insights operations team, led by Denise Brien, a managing director. His position was newly created due to client demand and the importance of the type of insights Driver can add across the firm’s work, according to an agency spokesperson.

In his new role, Driver will lead and support client teams in strategy and tactics, running qualitative and quantitative research from start to finish, and translating research results into recommendations.

“[Driver’s] extensive expertise in public opinion polling and counseling corporations through difficult times makes him a strong addition to our team,” said Purple cofounder and CEO Steve McMahon in a press release.

Previously, Driver was an SVP at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he led the agency’s U.S. research team, expanding and integrating data and analytics services across the agency’s global offices.

A Hill+Knowlton spokesperson told PRWeek that they are currently looking to hire Driver’s replacement.

In a written reply, wishing Driver success in his new role, the spokesperson stated: “[Driver] has played a pivotal role in developing the data and analytics team in the U.S. and thanks to his strategic leadership, the service is now integrated across all our client teams at H+K.”

In 2006, Driver began as a fellow at Public Strategies, a public affairs firm based in Washington, DC, and Austin, Texas. Promoted to roles of progressively increasing responsibility, in 2011 he became a director.

His work included fielding opinion research and generating insights for corporate campaigns. His assignments involved state-wide ballot initiatives, product recalls, energy issues, financial crises, mergers and acquisitions. And he represented clients across diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, finance, food and beverage and digital entertainment.

In 2011, Public Strategies merged with WPP’s Hill+Knowlton. Driver remained at the firm for the next decade. In Los Angeles, he built up the company’s research practice on the West Coast, then led the U.S. research team nationally.

Purple Strategies was founded in 2008, when two political firms National Media Public Affairs and Issue & Image, bringing “red” and “blue” perspectives, combined to work in corporate communications. It also operates a subsidiary, the reputation management firm Citizen2.