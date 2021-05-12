Bully Pulpit Interactive hires former top Boeing spokesperson Bradley Akubuiro

CHICAGO: Bully Pulpit Interactive has hired Boeing alum Bradley Akubuiro as a partner.

Akubuiro is set to start in the role on May 17 and will be based in Bully Pulpit’s Chicago office. As part of the executive leadership team, he will help to build out the agency’s Midwest presence and spearhead integrated strategic comms projects as co-lead of the Chicago office.

Robert Gibbs, senior counsel and former White House press secretary under former President Barack Obama, is the other Chicago office leader. BPI hired Gibbs last March.

“The work they have already done on the corporate side, I will continue to build on and see where the opportunities are,” said Akubuiro. He will also counsel clients through change, crisis and high-visibility media challenges.

Akubuiro will also provide companies, organizations and CEOs with diversity, equity and inclusion counsel.

Akubuiro is joining Bully Pulpit from Boeing, where he was chief spokesperson and senior director of global media relations. He played a key role in the company’s response to COVID-19, the national conversation about race and the 737 Max’s return to commercial service.

He was also a founding member of Boeing’s racial equity task force, which provides counsel to CEO Dave Calhoun and the leadership team on how to create sustainable, systemic inclusion and racial equity within the companies and the communities in which it operates.

“One of my last roles at Boeing was helping to roll out the company’s first global equity, diversity and inclusion report, which breaks down the company’s diversity metrics and outlines goals for improvement,” Akubuiro said.

Akubuiro’s last day at Boeing was April 30. Before Boeing, Akubuiro led the global corporate media relations and public affairs functions for United Technologies and was an adviser to the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Rainbow PUSH, Jackson’s Chicago-based nonprofit pursuing social justice, civil rights and political activism.