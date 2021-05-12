Porter Novelli hires Unlimited's Shilling for senior EMEA role

Shilling (pictured) takes the role of EMEA executive vice president, growth.

Porter Novelli said she will be responsible for evolving the agency offering in EMEA and "adding firepower to its regional marketing and new business efforts". She will "lead the strategic building of the brand, its offering and EMEA client portfolio", the agency added.

Shilling will report to Fenella Grey, who was promoted to MD for the EMEA region in March.

Before joining Unlimited Group, Shilling was head of corporate communications at Pernod Ricard UK and global head of brand communications for Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Shilling, who is set to join Porter Novelli in mid-May, is a judge at the Brand Film Awards this year, is on the advisory board for female investor network Angel Academe, and is an ambassador for NABs – the support organisation for the UK advertising and media industry.

Her appointment follows a period of senior leadership changes, in the UK and globally, at the Omnicom network agency last year.

In the UK, co-MDs Nicole Yost and Jo Patterson departed for BCW and 3 Monkeys Zeno respectively, while head of brand Lucy Swan joined M&C Saatchi Talk.

Global CEO Brad MacAfee left the agency in 2019 - his replacement, David Bentley, joined in March 2020.