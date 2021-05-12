Fujitsu Computer Products of America brings on Citizen Relations

IRVINE, CA: Fujitsu Computer Products of America has selected Citizen Relations as its PR agency partner.

Led by Erin Georgieff, Citizen Relations’ EVP of west coast operations, the agency will oversee all of Fujitsu's integrated communications needs, including corporate branding, PR strategy and execution across both media and influencer relations.

The agency is tasked with elevating the Fujitsu Computer Products of America’s comms strategy around its scanners and the Realforce and Happy Hacking Keyboard product lines.

Citizen Relations won the account in after a formal RFP process with four agencies pitching. The two started working together in December.

"The agency has impressed us with their storytelling prowess, understanding the role Fujitsu plays in the acceleration of digital transformation and the demand for high-quality imaging solutions and mechanical keyboards," said Jill Sugita-Hulme, Fujitsu’s head of marketing.

In January, Citizen helped support the launch of Fujitsu's high-speed, one-touch consumer scanner models, the ScanSnap iX1400 and iX1600. Citizen also re-engaged the brand's ScanSnap Squad influencer ambassador program.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Earlier this month, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec jointly agreed to acquire a majority stake in Citizen's parent company, BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group. Citizen Relations also just named Josh Budd as its first chief creative officer.