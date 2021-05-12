PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Agency

In a year of tumultuous change, Golin reimagined its brand purpose to focus on earning attention through collaboration, broadening audience perspectives and building a common community.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



It led the agency to 6.3% growth in North America, and a 63% win rate for pitches globally, with major succeses including Dole, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Logitech and Southern Comfort.

Golin also pledged to achieve a more diverse and inclusive workforce, as part of which it published a detailed summary of current staffing demographics, which will be renewed annually, instituted new training, and mandated that a black candidate must be on the final shortlist for every position at director-level and above, all of which has lead to a significant uptick in black hires.

Golin allocated new resources to contributing to positive racial equity change in society, and to better serve its clients on this front launched Team Pixel. This network of diversity specialists has since counseled clients including McDonald’s and L’Oreal on engaging with diverse audiences, as well as Crayola, whose ‘Colors of the World’ campaign is a double winner tonight.

The appointment as Chair of Ellen Ryan Mardiks, who is honoured tonight as winner of Global Professional - Agency, alongside several other major female hires, means the firm’s board now has gender balance.

Golin is well-known for its long-standing partnership with McDonald’s - 65 years and counting - while many other major clients have been with it for well over a decade. Another long-term relationship it is creating is with this very award; Golin’s Global Agency 2021 win is its third in a row.

Judge's comment:

“Outstanding - a notch above most of the others, with an impressive level of client retention and serious commitments to diversity and countering racism, which are paying dividends already.”

Highly Commended

FleishmanHillard

The agency won nearly 500 new clients, with key wins including Allianz, Dropbox and Samsung, in 2020, and also grew its workforce by 4%. Employee surveys show an increased belief among staff in FleishmanHillard’s culture, and in their office valuing diverse perspectives, while 95% of staff took part in a revamped training offering. FleishmanHillard hired 19% more people of colour were hired versus 2019, while at senior-level the figure more than doubled.

Shortlisted

Ketchum

W Communications

Weber Shandwick

WE