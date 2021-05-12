Edelman bolsters health division with several hires

NEW YORK: Edelman has made several hires in its growing health division, including Emma Lynn as global health deputy and Lynda Gordon as EVP and global DxI health lead.

Reporting to global chair of Edelman Health Kirsty Graham, Lynn is charged with advising clients globally and delivering integrated health programs.

She joins Edelman from Pfizer, where she was corporate affairs director in the U.K. Before Pfizer, she also held roles at GSK and Burson-Marsteller (now BCW).

Gordon will be reporting to Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Edelman’s global data chief and analytics officer.

She joins Edelman from Merkle, where she was VP of analytics, leading its health analytics offering and focused on supporting people-based marketing strategy. She has previously worked at health science companies such as Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Sanofi Aventis and health insurance companies such as Anthem and Emblem Health.

In the U.S., Marie Kennedy, Fred Petito, David Zitlow and Irma Gomez-Dib have joined as senior health leads.

The new appointments come after Edelman's health practice grew 10% year-over-year, and is now one of the largest drivers of revenue for the firm, according to CEO Richard Edelman.

"The health sector has been at the center of the pandemic response globally, from urgently needed COVID-19 solutions and new ways to deliver patient care to addressing health inequities that have broad impacts and vaccine education," Edelman said.

In October, Edelman launched DxI (Edelman Data & Intelligence), an intelligence unit that puts data across paid, owned and earned channels at the front of its communications process for clients.

Edelman’s revenue fell from $892 million in 2019 to $840 million in 2020, a 6% decrease, according to PRWeek's 2021 Agency Business Report.