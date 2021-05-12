Ruder Finn rolls out Truth Vector anti-misinformation platform

PR firm Ruder Finn has launched a service to help clients detect and counter misinformation.

Called RF Truth Vector, the offering uses machine learning and AI to detect misinformation early via a social intelligence system the agency calls Truth Sonar. It identifies the misleading information as well as the actors behind it, many of whom exist as factions on fringe social networks. Truth Sonar is also able to identify patterns, which uncover possible plans and motives for “anticipating viral events before they reach critical mass,” the firm said in a statement.

Agency chief technology officer Tejas Totade is leading the offering.

To counter and stave off the threat of harmful misinformation, RF Truth Vector also includes precision-targeted, factual and brand-supportive information deployed by influencers. The dissemination of this content would both neutralize the misinformation and change the narrative of the conversation.

The growing threat of misinformation means that companies must do more to protect their brand health, taking necessary precautions so they can control the narrative and maintain accuracy. With the machine learning behind RF Truth Vector, clients have access to millions of data points, enabling a more accurate predictive analytics model that will help them make data-driven decisions, the firm said in a statement.

Ruder Finn posted a 13% gain in revenue globally last year to $87.8 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $48.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.