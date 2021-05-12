Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: Ben's Original is rolling out new branding and packaging. Parent company Mars said last June that it would give the rice brand a makeover to eliminate stereotypes associated with its former name and packaging. Other brands including Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat also started rebranding processes to eliminate outdated or offensive brand images.

Also new today: Amazon has won an appeal over a European Union tax bill of $300 million, annulling a 2017 decision by the European Commission, one in a string of rulings designed to pull more taxes from Big Tech companies. The court said EU regulators failed to prove Amazon got an illegal advantage from tax rulings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is probably about to lose her leadership position among House Republicans, but that doesn't mean she's exiting the public eye. Cheney, who hammered home that the GOP should rebuke former President Donald Trump's revisionism about the 2020 election in a Tuesday night floor speech, has a series of public appearances and speeches planned, according to Axios.

A national voting rights bill has advanced in the Senate, setting up a floor vote on the legislation that would counter voting restrictions being put into place in individual states. This followed a contentious committee session in which Republicans argued the bill is a Democratic power grab. Dozens of companies have spoken out against state bills that make it harder to vote.

The White House is encouraging Americans in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions not to hoard gasoline after a ransomware attack affected supply. In other energy-sector news, Tesla is trying to enter the U.S. renewable credit market, looking to benefit from the Biden Administration's zero-emission goals, according to Reuters.