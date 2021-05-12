ZPB appoints NHS executives to strengthen advisory board

Sir Neil McKay is joined by Dr Nav Chana MBE, a GP and clinical director of the National Association of Primary Care, and Linda Prosser, programme director at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in Wales.

ZPB Associates said all three appointees would enhance its clients’ access to “deep system and stakeholder insight”, spanning integrated care systems, acute and primary care delivery and the future NHS landscape.

The trio of advisors will work for the agency in a part-time capacity alongside their existing roles.

McKay

McKay has spent the majority of his career managing the NHS and now has a consultancy practice that works with the NHS and international healthcare systems in Australia and the Middle East.

He was previously chief executive of University Hospitals in Sheffield and Leeds and later chief operating officer of the NHS in England.

Chana

Chana is a practicing GP and a non-executive director of Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

He has more than 25 years’ experience of care model redesign with a focus on population health, developing sustainable workforce models, and using technology to improve care integration.

Prosser

Prosser has worked in the public sector for 40 years, mostly in the NHS in clinical and management roles.

She was previously chief officer of Wiltshire Clinical Commissioning Group and was director of commissioning for organisations including NHS England, primary care trusts and local authorities.

Commenting on the appointments, Zoe Bedford, chief executive of ZPB Associates, said: “Coming out of a 12-month public health crisis, closely followed by proposed legislative changes to the NHS, new commissioning and funding structures, and the transition to integrated care systems, we are seeing new dynamics and stakeholders emerge.

“Connectivity and true insight have never been more important, and earning the opportunity to communicate with these stakeholders and develop meaningful partnerships with them is an absolute privilege and must be spot-on.”

