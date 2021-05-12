PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Brand

Offering its fans a combination of sports, reality and drama, WWE is a household name in the sphere of entertainment. Spanning over 180 countries, the company has developed a successful approach in order to keep communicating its brand and consistently engage fans.

WWE programming is available in more than 900 million households worldwide, with broadcasts available in 28 languages. With a large digital reach and expansive strategy, WWE’s audience is diverse, 40% female and intergenerational - its various social media platforms have more than one billion followers, and included 10 of the 15 most followed female athletes in the world on Instagram.

The brand takes advantage of having no off-season by leveraging the year-round event schedule to put the spotlight on the content it generates, through interviews with the talent, breaking news to the fanbase and keeping supporters engaged. By building and maintaining relationships with influencers, media outlets and reporters, WWE topics trend 52 weeks a year, resulting in thousands of placements.

That includes features and interviews in top-tier sports, entertainment and trade titles including ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Wall Street Journal, as well as broadcast coverage on everything from Good Morning America to The Tonight Show in the US, as well as international hits showcasing the 30 nationalities represented in its talent.

Judge's comment:

“WWE’s ability to transcend borders and reach a huge, diverse fanbase - as well as influencers who are prepared to publicly engage with the brand - is impressive. It’s hard to argue with the passion fans have for WWE and its work.”