Industry bodies launch mental health survey

The research, in partnership with Opinium, aims to support the PR industry and its Workplace Mental Wellbeing Framework.

The organisations have agreed to use the results to inform a joint programme of activity over the summer aimed at improving the mental wellbeing of PR professionals.

All PR and communications professionals are urged to complete the survey.

PRCA director-general and ICCO chief executive Francis Ingham said: “There is no doubt that the industry’s mental health challenges have been compounded by the pandemic.

“Our people have worked under extraordinary pressure and we must now do everything in our power to establish policies and foster cultures that prioritise mental health. Every employer has a responsibility and a duty of care towards their staff in this regard.

“I’m pleased that the industry bodies will be working together to create positive change. This is our opportunity to create the change our industry needs.”

CIPR chief executive Alastair McCapra added: "The impact of the stress attached to working in public relations needs no introduction. The fast-paced, public-facing nature of our work means it can be incredibly rewarding, but also hugely taxing.

“It is the single biggest threat to the profession as a whole, whatever sector, whatever discipline, and whatever level you work in. It shouldn't have to be this way and collectively this is something we can only change by working together. The pandemic has only served to heighten existing pressures, which is why now is the right time for our respective bodies to work together in playing our part to support our members and the wider profession."