PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Employee Communications

Bayer, one of the largest pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies in the world, has more than 6,500 employees across 35 locations in Brazil. The initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that 4,000 of these employees had to work from home, with greatly reduced access to the communications channels that keep them connected.

Specialising in corporate communications and Latin America marketing, JeffreyGroup was tasked with developing a robust internal communications solution to support productivity and prioritise employee needs at this challenging time.

JeffreyGroup developed a campaign called ‘Fique Bem’ (‘Stay Well’), with two broad aims - the first was addressing immediate health needs, disseminating accurate health and safety information against a backdrop of misinformation, and maintaining the flow of internal communications. The second was turning employee attention to a future of transformation and innovation at the company.

The resulting entertainment and engagement campaign included an employee WhatsApp newsletter, guided meditation sessions and best practice for home working guides, live-streamed concerts and content from Brazilian comic actor Marcelo Marrom, and well-known influencers. Nearly three thousand of the company’s Brazil-based staff tuned into one key webinar, nearly half participated in online workshops and 92% read its daily newsletter, with 81% agreeing its content was ‘extremely relevant’.

Judge's comment:

“A very sensitive, regionally specific approach that was also executed quickly - a great campaign.”

Highly Commended

#PayPalItForward by PayPal

Paypal launched its global giving campaign #PayPalItForward, in the weeks after Covid-19 first rocked business and communities - employees were invited to celebrate ‘Unsung Heroes’ in their local communities with gifts of up to $50, funded by PayPal. The campaign resulted in 3,845 employees nominating a total of 4,483 Unsung Heroes - leading to nearly $200,000 in payouts, and increased employee engagement and pride at the transactions giant.

Shortlisted

