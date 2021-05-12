PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Corporate and Social Responsibility

Crayola has long been in a position to empower the way children from racially and ethnically diverse groups to express the way in which they see themselves.

Building on its 1992 Multicultural crayon product launch, Crayola enlisted Golin to progress their offering to reflect the market’s changing needs. Previous feedback on the multicultural collection, while positive, cited lack of ‘true’ tones and criticisms of its name.

Golin undertook in-depth analysis work to garner feedback from parents, teachers and its own global network of staff, considering these alongside inclusivity best practice. Cosmetics expert Victor Casale was engaged to worked with Golin and Crayola teams to model his scientific process for developing inclusive foundation shades. The result was a 24-crayon colour palette that authentically reflects more than 40 skin tones, as well as an additional eight crayons for hair and eyes.

A launch on 21 May, the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, was developed to foster a dialogue and advance the development of inclusion within creativity.

A partnership with eight diverse influencers who were asked to showcase their family’s experience of colouring themselves, and select a crayon from the new range to reflect their skin tone, delivered more than a million impressions, while the earned media campaign got more than two billion impressions through more than 1,000 placements everywhere from CBS and Fox Business to Fast Company and PopSugar.

“Simple and so effective in taking the conversation around diversity and inclusion to the next level. Executed seamlessly across earned media, owned, social and influencers, this idea will have lasting impact all over the world.”

