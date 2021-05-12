BrandContent expands into Europe

BrandContent, which specialises in PR and content, has appointed PR director Sophie Nicholas to lead its German operations.

She has worked in the country for the past 18 months and has more than 15 years of experience at agencies including Edelman, Weber Shandwick and FleishmanHillard.

Nicholas was part of the team awarded two Bronze Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Heineken’s Worlds Apart campaign.

She has previously worked with clients including NATO, the European Commission, Paypal, GSK, Expedia, Unilever and Jamie Oliver, as well as supporting social causes such as Bloody Good Period.

BrandContent chief executive Sharon Flaherty said the opening of the new office has been a personal and business ambition, particularly since Brexit.

She said a German base will allow BrandContent to serve clients looking to expand into Europe, and vice versa. One of the reasons Berlin was chosen was because it is a major trading partner of Wales.

“In terms of the communications landscape, there's an opportunity for brands who want to work with people in the UK and vice versa, and we're going to explore that,” Flaherty said, adding that new transportation regulations due to Brexit had even made it more difficult to send a company laptop to Nicholas in Germany.

“Another reason is that there's quite a vibrant tech scene in Berlin. Tech has been growing during the pandemic and we have quite a bit of experience with tech PR,” Flaherty added.

BrandContent reported rapid growth of 58 per cent in the past year. The agency is now placed 179 in PRWeek’s Top 150 UK PR Consultancies 2021 Bubbling Under list.

James Cuff has been also promoted to creative director after 12 months at the agency.