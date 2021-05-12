PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomer: Lydia Watt, Lansons

Watt has forged a unique hybrid role at Lansons, balancing consultancy with new business. The agency says she’s been central to several outstanding results. These include devising and deploying a media campaign for L&G's Care Concierge Service, which had national and broadcast coverage and helped website traffic jump 175 per cent, and launching a UK comms programme for AI hedge fund Quantumrock, including a full re-brand, media profile-raising and messaging consultation.

Nominator says: “Lydia is an invaluable member of her teams, both in consultancy and business development”

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Variety. No day is ever the same! I love working with different people, widening my network, and speaking to people from all walks of life and business backgrounds.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That I’m able to work long hours independently and without the usual feedback and office camaraderie. Time management has been the key to every success during the pandemic, as the pressures have increased, and the news has moved faster (arguably faster than ever!).

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

The pandemic has globalised the PR industry - making it easier to build relationships abroad. Over the past year, everyone who works in communications will have had to work from home at some point, which has reduced our ability to host and participate ‘physically’ in events located in and around London (where I’m based). However, increased connectivity online has led to greater participation in events hosted by our international partners and clients overseas. This change is something I think will have a long-term positive influence on the industry.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Having a bit more space at home... hopefully!

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Samantha Power, former US Ambassador to the United Nations. I went to go and see her talk in London before the pandemic and she was so eloquent. One of the many wise quotes she is famous for is: “All advocacy is, at its core, an exercise in empathy.” This struck me as something all industry professionals should exercise. Empathy wins in PR. And the key to winning? You have to be adaptable.