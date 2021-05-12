PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Consumer Launch

Back in 1992, in response to consumer feedback, Crayola launched a set of eight multicultural crayons, to expand its range of skin tones. Fast forward to 2019, with nearly half of all 'post-millenials' identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, much more work needed to be done to be truly inclusive - Golin was tasked with meeting the needs of this expanding audience.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



Golin and Crayola decided that rather than build on the existing multicultural collection, they would start afresh. They consulted with racially and ethnically diverse parents, teachers, diversity experts and Crayola’s global staff.

This led to a new Colors of the World crayon collection, a 24-piece set of skin colour crayons or larger 32-piece set which also includes hair and eye colours, was launched on May 21, which is the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Partnering with influencers, mainstream media and celebrities, and arranging beauty industry experts to explain the processes behind the work to capture accurate skin tone, the launch earned more than two billion impressions, 1,014 placements and celebrity advocates like Jennifer Aniston and Kristen Bell.

Thousands of pre-orders and in-stock notification requests were placed on Walmart.com and Crayola.com in a matter of hours after the campaign launch, with close to a million units sold within weeks.

Judge's comment:

“The kind of work that we should all be doing more of - communications around an iconic consumer product, modernising the brand and changing the way children look at diversity.”

Shortlisted

Fabric of the Community - W Communications for Grenfell Athletic

Got milk? 2.0 - Weber Shandwick for Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)

Marmite x Lynx: The World’s First Social Distancing Deodorant - W Communications for Lynx

The game-changing launch of No7 Retinol - No7, Walgreens Boots Alliance