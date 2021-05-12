PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Rupert Taylor founded football club Grenfell Athletic days after the tragic 2017 fire at London’s Grenfell Tower, which caused 72 deaths. The tragedy had devastated a community, and the club offered solace, confidence and unity as younger local residents recovered. But after three years of success, the club’s development was hampered by low budget and lack of local infrastructure.

W Communications were invited to devise ways to help the club fulfil more of its potential and set about developing a social listening strategy, tuning in to global football news and hand-picking influencers best placed to highlight the story.

It put a Grenfell Athletic shirt at the centre of a campaign which was designed to both raise funds which would secure the long-term future of the club, and be a beacon of positivity in the face of adversity and tragedy.

A total of 72 individual shirts - echoing the number of lives lost in the 2017 fire - were given to a range of influential figures from footballers to musicians. Those influencers led to a significant conversation on social media, and earned media coverage including a video created for the social audience of Sky TV’s Soccer AM.

Creating this buzz around the shirts helped raise £30,000, which has guaranteed the club’s future for a further three years, including the launch of a women’s team and a new summer programme for younger players. And it was all achieved with zero budget.

Judge's comment:

“A simple idea executed beautifully. It's a prime example of how a strong but well-crafted message device can drive organic awareness, influencer buy-in and donations. The awareness driven on a purely zero-budget basis is amazing.”

