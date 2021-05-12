PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global PR Breakthrough

For many, discussions about periods remain taboo - or even shameful. Intima, a Swedish brand that offers a range of products focused on women’s intimate health, sought to position itself among efforts to de-stigmatise menstruation while also raising brand profile.

With a low budget, Cow knew that elevating the brand through earned media coverage would be vital and approached the Pantone Colour Institute with a powerful idea. Usually reticent when it comes to partnerships, the world’s leading authority of colour got on board, and launched Period., a new Pantone colour.

The launch of the new red was accompanied by a design by Cow, incorporating the colour and an outline of the female reproductive organs to emphasise the link between menstruation, fertility and life.

Meanwhile, Intima also teamed up with ActionAid - which works with women and girls living in poverty - and made a donation to help with the charity’s efforts.

Pantone’s global reputation and social media following helped generate widespread publicity, earning 721 pieces of media coverage, including several pieces of tier one coverage in the US and UK.

It also sparked a global conversation, with The Guardian writing that the colour “emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are” and drew strong online reaction, including 176,000 likes of Period. on Pantone’s Instagram feed. Sales on Intima.com increased by £29,000.

Judge's comment:

“A well executed and creative campaign, driven by unique audience insights, that succeeded through the volume of media and social coverage in driving new levels of understanding among key stakeholders of a very important issue.”

Highly Commended

#wombstories by Essity/Bodyform

Essity confronted societal norms with social video #wombstories, bringing to life candid stories of women’s wombs at all stages of life. The film was launched online and in national and international media through two engaging influencers, who shared their own #wombstories. As a result, the video was viewed 34 million times in France alone, with Bodyform’s mentions on social channels increasing by 1,657%.

Shortlisted

